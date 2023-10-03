BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on 34th Street that left a pedestrian dead.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is described as a red four-door sedan and is similar to a 2011-2019 Kia Optima. The vehicle has front-end damage and possibly a broken right headlight.

Police say the crash happened on Sept. 24 around 12:58 a.m. in the 1300 block of 34th Street. Upon officer’s arrival, a man was found suffering major injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer A. Haycock at 661-852-7865 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.