BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Union Avenue that left a 14-year-old girl in critical condition on Monday night.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Union Avenue around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a vehicle and pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Union Avenue outside of a crosswalk. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Police say the vehicle is only described as a red sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.