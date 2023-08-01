BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a major hit-and-run crash on Planz Road.

KGET previously reported that a major hit-and-run crash injured three kids and left one of them with life-threatening injuries, according to BPD.

BPD said the suspect vehicle is described as a 2011-2015 gray Kia Optima with a torn front paper plate, partially broken front license plate frame, damaged front radiator grill, partially missing chrome molding on the front grill and a broken front windshield.

Photo of suspected vehicle in alleged hit-and-run, courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

Additionally, a GoFundMe page has been set up for one of the victims of this crash, 12-year-old Ki’won Shepperd.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Richard Robles at 661-326-7865 or BPD at 661-327-7111.