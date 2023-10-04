BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the rise of pedestrian deaths in Kern County, the Blue Zones Project have launched their ‘Pedestrian Safety’ month-long campaign in an effort to create safer pedestrian environments within the community, Blue Zones said in a news release.

By KGET’s count, there have been 43 pedestrian deaths in Kern County this year alone. In 2022, “Dangerous by Design” ranked Bakersfield number seven for being one of the most dangerous metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the country.

The ‘Pedestrian Safety’ campaign coincides with National Pedestrian Safety Month. The campaigns aims to decrease pedestrian fatalities through raising awareness and educating the public through informative graphics, public service announcements and FAQ videos posted on their social media channels, according to organizers.

The organization will also co-host the Active Transportation Summit and Festival with the Bakersfield Community House. The event will ask residents for feedback on how community members feel about the current state of walking, biking, rolling and driving on city streets while, providing family-friendly activities and education.

Blue Zones free event is happening on Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bakersfield Community House located at 2020 R Street.

For more information visit Blue Zones Project Bakersfield’s website.