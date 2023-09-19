BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the second day in a row, a pedestrian has died on South Union Avenue after being struck by a vehicle, according to CHP officer Tomas Martinez.

Martinez said CHP officers responded to South Union Avenue for calls of a vehicle versus a bicyclist. The 39-year-old woman was riding her bicycle eastbound, crossing northbound Union Avenue when a Toyota Corolla, traveling 45 to 55 miles per hour, in the fast lane approached the woman near Garden Drive.

The woman crossed the Corolla’s path at the last minute. Unable to avoid the bicyclist, the front of the Corolla struck the bicyclist and she was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.

The woman behind the wheel of the Corolla remained at the scene and cooperated with CHP’s investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash, officials said.

Tuesday’s crash is the second fatal pedestrian crash in a row on Union Avenue. On Monday, a 50-year-old pedestrian attempted to walk across Union Avenue traffic lanes and was struck by a Toyota Corolla in the number one traffic lane.