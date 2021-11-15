Bakersfield woman hit and killed on 34th Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman struck and killed by a vehicle on 34th Street last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The woman has been identified as Latisha Ann Cartwright, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner.

Related Content Woman struck, killed by vehicle in 34th Street collision near Memorial Hospital

Just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 the Bakersfield Police Department was called out to 34th Street between Panama and O Streets for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle, according to the department. When officers arrived CPR was in progress by bystanders, but Cartwright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene of the accident. The department believes alcohol or drugs and speed may be a factor in this incident.

If you have information regarding this incident call the BPD at 661-327-7111.