Bakersfield police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 13-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a driver who struck and injured a 13-year-old boy last week and sped off.

Officials said officers were call to Mountain Vista Drive at Earl Warren Junior High School on Oct. 22 at around 8:15 a.m. The department says, officers found a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

A suspected vehicle involved was described as a dark-colored Ford Flex, possibly being driven by a male driver at the time, the department said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.