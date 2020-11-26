Bakersfield police investigate deadly pedestrian collision on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have closed a portion of Union Avenue following a collision that killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Police and emergency crews were called to Union Avenue and Loma Linda Drive at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that hit by a vehicle. Officials said a vehicle struck and killed the pedestrian. The pedestrian’s age was not known but was described as a juvenile.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Whether or not drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision is under investigation.

Union Avenue is closed between Columbus and Bernard streets for the investigation.