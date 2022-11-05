BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are searching for two drivers who struck a woman in southwest Bakersfield Friday night and fled the scene following the deadly crash.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to a statement, officers found a woman with major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the woman was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk when she was struck first by a silver sedan. Police said the sedan may be a Honda with a rear spoiler that fled the scene.

A second vehicle, described as a black Chevy or GMC truck, struck the woman when she was in the road and also fled the scene, according to police.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the pedestrian at a later time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.