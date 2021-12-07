Bakersfield man struck and killed after crashing, exiting vehicle on Hwy 155 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The identity of the man who was struck and killed just after getting out of his vehicle following an accident on Highway 155 has been released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was Jon Robert Turner, 46, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner.

On Dec. 5 around 8:40 p.m., Turner and another driver crashed into each other on Highway 155 at Cypress Lane in Wofford Heights, which resulted in no injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. At that point, Turner and the other driver got out of their vehicles and were discussing the crash in the eastbound lane of Highway 155.

While Turner and the other driver were talking in the road, a Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling eastbound and failed to see Turner, the other driver and the parked vehicle in the roadway. The Mitsubishi struck Turner and then the parked vehicle. Turner died at the scene. The driver talking with Turner was not injured.

The driver of the Mitsubishi stayed at the scene. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident, according to CHP.

There have been 51 pedestrian fatalities in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ records.