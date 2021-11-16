Bakersfield man hit and killed on Ming Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The identity of the man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Ming Avenue two weeks ago has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was Tyelor Jamal Henry-Dever, 26, of Bakersfield. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

On Nov. 5 around 1:42 a.m. Henry-Dever was hit by a vehicle on Ming Avenue east of Gosford Road and West of El Portal Drive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

There have been 47 pedestrian fatalities this year in Kern County, according to our records.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

