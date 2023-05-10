BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A family is grieving and still processing the loss of 22-year-old Jacob Barreraz after he was hit by a car and died on May 3.

Tuesday, Barreraz’s family gathered at the spot on California Avenue and Real Road where he was struck to celebrate his life with a vigil. His sister Cassandra Barreraz said the family does not know why Jacob was out the night he died.

“He didn’t come home that night and we were worried. That’s how we knew something was wrong,” Cassandra Barreraz said.

Cassandra said the family went to search for Jacob and then decided to go to the coroner’s office. That’s when they found out he died.

“We all broke down, we couldn’t believe the news, he was just, he was so young. He was only 22, his birthday was in April […] I don’t still believe it; it feels like a dream you know like my little brothers gone and it’s crazy. I don’t know what to think of it,” said Barreraz.

Barreraz says the family wants answers and is hoping to recover video from that night and figure out who was the driver of the vehicle.

“We haven’t gotten any answers at all yet […] it’s very frustrating, we just want to know what happened to our brother.”

Jacob is the 22nd pedestrian to die this year in Kern County, according to a count by 17 News. Cassandra Barreraz said she wants people to remember his life and be more aware of pedestrians to help end these fatalities.

“People need to know the awareness of pedestrians … Whether there is a crosswalk or not, just watch and watch the speed limit because there are children who cross at times too and young people are getting hit too much every day and it’s ridiculous,” said Barreraz.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs, and you can find that link here