BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School for many students starts today. Though empty streets were nice when going for a drive, traffic will instead flare up in school areas.

You might be used to your routine, but if you’re rushing to work and not paying attention, the consequences could be deadly. We’ve had a break from school traffic for the last few months, but we’re going to have school driving zones enforced again.

Meaning that within school zones and within designated school time, drivers must adhere to driving 25 miles per hour. Because of how unpredictable these zones can be, it is highly encouraged for drivers to be as distraction free as possible. Even if that means putting your phone outside of grabbing range so distraction does not occur.

It’s also important for parents to talk with their students about their safety when they’re walking to school too. Walking with headphones on to school is highly discouraged, but if one must part-take, then removing one earphone that is closest to traffic is advised.

When it comes to students that ride their skateboards, roller-skates, scooters, and bicycles to school: helmets are required for anyone under 18 per California law.

Those using these means of transportation are advised to stay on the right side of the road at all times, and adhere to traffic laws.