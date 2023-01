BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle and pedestrian collision in South Bakersfield left at least one person dead Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 11 p.m. near South Union Avenue and Watts Drive.

The coroner will identify the person at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.