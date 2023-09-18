BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a hit-and-run crash on South Union Avenue, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Fairview Road in southeast Bakersfield. CHP page reports the coroner has arrived on scene and is conducting an investigation.

Initially, the page reported the crash as a hit-and-run with the vehicle fleeing the scene southbound on South Union Avenue. The vehicle has since returned to the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates. This story will be updated as more information is made available.