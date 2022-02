BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a driver has been arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve crash that killed a pedestrian in southwest Bakersfield.

Officials said officers arrested Barry Minor Jr., 41, on Thursday nearly two months after the crash on New Year’s Eve on Calloway Drive that left a pedestrian dead.

Minor was arrested for hit-and-run causing death and driving while unlicensed, Bakersfield police said in a statement.