BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning in southwest Bakersfield.

The collision occurred just before 3:50 a.m. on Taft Highway near Ashe Rd, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP is still investigating but says drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office.