BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 70-year-old woman hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night while crossing the street.

Vicenta Martinex de Garcia, of Bakersfield, was transported to a local hospital where she later died, according to BPD. The female was out of a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The Bakersfield Police and Fire Department responded to an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South H Street near Isil Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. Drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in this crash.