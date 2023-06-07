BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wife of a Kern County man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on White Lane in December 2022 is looking for answers.

Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan was the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash on Dec. 2, 2022. Morgan was headed home from bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when he was struck and killed, the family told 17 News days after the crash.

About six months later, his wife, Tiffanie Morgan, still wants answers,

Sgt. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department told 17 News the case is still an open investigation and there was no new information since.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a gray mid-2010s model Subaru WRX with front-end damage.

Derek’s sister-in-law Hannah Kates said he had “the biggest heart” and would give someone the shirt off his back.

“When he laughed he laughed really loud so you heard it miles away because it was so loud but I always loved it when he smiled; his smile was beautiful,” Morgan told 17 News.