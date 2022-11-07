BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Arvin, the police chief said.

Arvin police said a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Arvin High School on Varsity Avenue just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to Kern Medical for treatment but his condition was not immediately known.

Acting Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour told 17 News the driver who struck the 3-year-old stopped and was cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.