BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have launched an investigation after a hit-and-run that injured three kids, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Planz Road, near Planz Elementary School, for a report of a vehicle versus bicyclists hit-and-run crash Sunday night around 9 p.m., BPD said.

BPD’s investigation revealed three children were riding their bikes eastbound in the two-way left turn storage lane when they were struck from behind by a brown or gold possible Kia Forte, officials said.

Two of the children were taken to a local hospital. One suffered minor injuries while another suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not specify the ages of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as information is made available. Check back for updates.