BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two pedestrians suffered major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Chester Avenue Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Deputies said two pedestrians were crossing Chester Avenue, north of Decatur Street, within the number one lane when they were struck by a lifted black Chevrolet pick-up truck just after midnight Saturday.

The truck is believed to be an older model truck with at least a six-inch lift. The crash threw both victims into the roadway and the suspect’s truck was last seen traveling westbound on Washington Street, officials said.

Both pedestrians were transported to an area hospital with major injuries.

No suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.