2 pedestrians killed in separate collisions in Bakersfield on New Year’s Eve

`BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on New Year’s Eve, the Bakersfield Police Department said. In one collision, a driver fled the scene and police are searching for the driver.

The two pedestrians killed were the 55th and 56th in Kern County in 2021, according to a 17 News tally.

Bakersfield police said the first collision was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Pacheco Road. A man was struck by a vehicle and suffered major injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

The driver who struck the pedestrian on Pacheco Road stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, according to police.

Bakersfield police investigate a deadly collision on Pacheco Road on New Year’s Eve. / Photo: QMP

Less than 20 minutes later, officers were dispatched to southwest Bakersfield to Calloway Road just north of Stockdale Highway for another report of a struck pedestrian. Police say officers found a man suffering major injuries in the roadway.

Officials said a witness to the collision and officers who arrived performed CPR on the man to try to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

According to police, the driver of a vehicle described as a Ford SUV fled from the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Marby Grange Way.

The identities of the two pedestrians will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time. The investigations into the Pacheco Road collision and the Calloway Road hit-and-run are ongoing.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.