BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people sustained injuries after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian on the Chester Avenue overpass in Oildale, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on the North Chester Avenue overpass, just north of West Columbus Street, between a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

Officials at the scene found the pedestrian suffering from moderate injuries. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, BPD said.

An investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Chester Avenue on the overpass when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the overpass outside of a crosswalk, the release said.

Toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.