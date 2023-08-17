BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy is listed as critical at a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle near Liberty Park, according to Bakersfield police.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Jewetta Avenue and Brimhall Road just before 4 p.m.

Investigators said the 13-year-old was crossing Brimhall Road at Jewetta Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Brimhall Road. Officials said the pedestrian crossed against a do not walk signal.

Video from the scene showed a dark colored hatchback with major damage to its windshield. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.