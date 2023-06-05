BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were struck and one was killed by a vehicle on Union Avenue Sunday night, according to Bakersfield police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Union Avenue near 7th Street in East Bakersfield. Officers found one woman deceased at the scene, while another man, who was also struck by the vehicle, suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, BPD said in a news release.

Officials said the crash happened after the two pedestrians entered the Union Avenue roadway from the center median, outside of a crosswalk, and walked in the path of the northbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with BPD’s investigation. Alcohol, drugs or speed were not factors in the collision, police said.

The woman’s identify will be released at a later time by the coroner’s office.

Sunday’s pedestrian crash is the latest in a string of pedestrian deaths across Kern County this year. By KGET’s count, 30 people have been hit and killed by cars in the past five months, that averages out to about one every five days.

BPD said it is vital for drivers and people walking across the street to always be aware of their surroundings.