BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash near South Union Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, the crash was reported around 6:49 p.m.

This crash was believed to be a hit-and-run but a highway patrol officer at the scene told a 17 News photographer it was not a hit-and-run crash and the driver left and then returned to the scene and is cooperating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.