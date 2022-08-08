BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was hit and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Highway 99 near Highway 58.

Around 3:40 a.m., deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian standing in the second lane from the fast lane. As officers arrived, they learned that the pedestrian had been hit and killed by a car after moving into the slow lane.

The car, a Honda driven by Tehachapi, Calif.,-resident J. Montoya, was traveling north on Highway 99 south of Planz Road in the slow lane at about 70 miles per hour, according to officials. By that time, the pedestrian had moved directly into Montoya’s path for unknown reasons, CHP officials said.

Officials said Montoya turned left to try and avoid the pedestrian but the right side of his car hit her. She fell onto the right shoulder where she came to rest.

She was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of major injuries but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Officials said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.