OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the fatal collision happened at 10:39 p.m. on James Road just east of North Chester Avenue Extension.

According to CHP officers, a 59 year-old woman from Bakersfield was walking within the westbound lanes on James Road, east of North Chester Avenue Extension. The suspect was driving an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on James Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The woman suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released at a later time, officials said.

The suspect fled the scene, the make and model of the vehicle is also unknown.

The use of drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash is remains under investigation, according to a news release.

Westbound lanes of James Road, east of North Chester Avenue Extension were closed for 90 minutes while officials investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.