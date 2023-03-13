BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:16 a.m. at the intersection of Harris Road, just east of Wible Road. Officers found a man laying in the roadway suffering from major injuries.

Medical aid arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, BPD said.

BPD said the man was crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle traveling eastbound. Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the release said.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

East bound Harris Road at Wible Road is closed while the scene is processed, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.