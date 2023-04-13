BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Weedpatch Highway Thursday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old man was found on the northbound right shoulder of Highway 184, just north of Blackburn Street. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kern County Fire Department.

CHP’s preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle involved fled the scene. A witness at the scene described the vehicle as a white Nissan sedan, possibly a Sentra or Altima model, and was last seen heading northbound on Weedpatch Highway.

Officials said the pedestrian was walking westbound across the northbound lane of Highway 184, when he was struck by the white sedan.

According to witness testimony, it is believed the driver did not see the pedestrian crossing the roadway due to the vehicle not slowing down, stopping or trying to avoid crashing into the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was propelled forward onto the northbound dirt shoulder.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash or the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.