BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was fatally struck by a hit and run driver in north Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to a news release from CHP, officers were called to a report of person in the roadway at around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man laying in southbound traffic lanes of Highway 99 at 7th Standard Road.

CHP’s investigators said an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on the on-ramp to Highway 99 from 7th Standard Road. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked across the on-ramp and directly into the path of the unknown vehicle, striking with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The unknown vehicle fled the area, officials said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.