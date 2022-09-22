BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead.

CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 westbound lane of Roberts Lane, according to CHP.

The pedestrian sustained major injuries during the crash and was transported to Kern Medical where he later died.

The driver of the pick-up truck continued traveling westbound on Roberts Lane. The driver fled the scene, CHP said.

Anyone with any further information about the crash is encouraged to call the CHP Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.