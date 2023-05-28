CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Oildale area Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched to North Chester and East Warren avenues around 9:25 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

Highway patrol officials said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on North Chester Avenue when a man, 40, walked eastbound onto the lanes, outside of a crosswalk and in front of the path of the SUV.

The Chevrolet SUV was unable to take an “evasive maneuver” and struck the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV stopped and remained at the scene for emergency personnel.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.