BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been killed in a crash on Taft Highway this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 9:36 a.m., a gray Chevrolet Avalanche hit a pedestrian on Highway 119 at Erro Ranch Road. It is unknown at this time if anyone else was injured or killed in the crash.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.