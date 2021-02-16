Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle on Hwy. 184 in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Lamont early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 6:40 a.m., officers received a call of a major-injury crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 184 south of Di Giorgio Road in Lamont. Officers located the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said officers determined that the pedestrian was pulling a metal dolly loaded with personal belongings when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. The CHP said the accident is believed to have happened before 2:45 a.m. and that the pedestrian was located at around 6:40 a.m. by passersby.

There is no vehicle or suspect description at this time. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call the department at 661-396-6600.