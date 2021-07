BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in east Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of Flower and Haley streets. This is the city’s 29th pedestrian fatal, following a previous fatality this morning on Highway 58.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.