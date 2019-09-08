Pedestrian killed after being struck by two vehicles

A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles Saturday night.



According to the Bakersfield Police Department, it happened approximately after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kentucky Street and Gage Street.



BPD said the pedestrian was struck by a driver who fled the scene.



Officials said it appeared as though the man was struck numerous times.



Moreover, officials said minutes after the incident, the man was struck again by another vehicle.



Police said that driver did stay on scene.



The identity of the man killed has yet to be released.

