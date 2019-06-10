Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Southwest Bakersfield

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Southwest Bakersfield.

It happened around 9 on Saturday night in the 4000 block of Wilson Road near Stine Elementary School.

According to Bakersfield Police, the man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a car.

The man was taken to a local hospital with major injuries and is said to be in critical condition.

Officers say the driver cooperated with their investigation and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They also believe speed was not a factor in the accident.

