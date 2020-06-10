Pastor Gregory Tatum announces candidacy for 6th ward city council seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gregory Tatum has entered the race for Bakersfield’s sixth ward city council seat.

Tatum most recently ran for mayor during the march election, but lost to Karen Goh. A veteran who served during the first gulf war, Tatum currently serves as pastor at Change Community Church in downtown Bakersfield.

During a one-on-one interview with 17’s Eytan Wallace, Tatum shared what his priorities would be if elected.

“I think it’s time for inclusion,” he said. “It’s time to see people of diversity, people of color come into politics especially in kern county. I want to be able to defend the voiceless. The people that can’t speak. The homeless. The veterans that lost their way. I want to be that voice,” Tatum continued.

Tatum is the second candidate to formally announce candidacy in this race. Local businesswoman Patty Gray declared her candidacy last week.

Election day is Nov. 3.