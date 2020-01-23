Passenger Who Arrived at LAX Tested Due to Concerns Over the Deadly Coronavirus

(KNBC) — An ill passenger on a flight from Mexico City that landed late Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport was taken to a hospital due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus, which has sickened hundreds in China since it first appeared last month.

A member of a family traveling on American Airlines flight 2546 from Mexico City had flu-like symptoms, according to an airport spokesperson. The passenger, who was traveling with family members, will undergo a medical evaluation, authorities said.

The flight landed at LAX about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and was met by Los Angeles firefighters and police.

It was not immediately clear when results of the medical evaluation would be available. NBC4 has reached out to the Centers for Disease Control for a comment about the LAX case.

The virus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December has killed 17 people.