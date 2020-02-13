Parts of Kern County officially in a Drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the United States Drought Monitor, a portion of Kern County is on a “Moderate” drought.

The area affected includes the Kern River Valley and extends into the Central Sierra Nevada mountains.

The moderate drought conditions come after a significantly dry January with little rain or snow.

Less than 10 percent of the state is in a drought, according to the report. That’s about 1.3 million people affected by the conditions. About 46 percent of the state is abnormally dry.

California’s last drought ended in March 2019. 

