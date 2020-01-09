The Bakersfield Police Department has closed two eastbound lanes on Golden State Avenue near M Street following a police pursuit.

Bakersfield Police officers were in pursuit of a vehicle when a crash happened on Golden State Ave. near the M Street. intersection, according to police. It is unknown why police were in pursuit of the vehicle.

At least one person was taken into custody at the scene. One person has minor injuries but it is unknown who.

It is unknown how long the roadway will be blocked.

This is a developing story.