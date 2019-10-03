Parolee arrested after found with drugs, firearm

The Kern County Probation Department recovered a handgun, ammunition as well as drugs in Lamont on Wednesday.

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department arrested a parolee on Wednesday after he attempted to evade police while in possession of a firearm.

The department said officers with the Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a check on a parolee in the 8600 block of Paradise Rd. When they arrived, the officers found Francisco Estrada fleeing the area in a vehicle and saw him discard a firearm.

Officers were later able to locate and detain Estrada. During a search of his person, KCPD said officers found 3.3 grams of methamphetamine and 1.1 grams of cocaine. The officers also found a loaded Ruger .44 magnum revolver that Estrada allegedly discarded.

Estrada was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of violating his parole, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and several drug-related offenses.