Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg to speak at CSUB in the spring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg will speak at Cal State Bakersfield in the spring.
Hogg will give a lecture titled “Engage in the Change: Our Generation Must Own Democracy” as the 34th Annual Charles W. Kegley Memorial Lecture, said Michael D. Burroughs, director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.
A specific date has not yet been scheduled.
Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., when a gunman armed with an AR-15 assault rifle killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.
Since then, Hogg, 19, has become an outspoken gun control advocate and appeared on numerous talk shows and at rallies urging politicians to pass stronger gun laws.