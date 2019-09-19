Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg to speak at CSUB in the spring

FILE – In this March 24, 2018, file photo, David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., raises his fist after speaking during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in Washington. March For Our Lives and the Giffords group, two prominent gun safety organizations, say they’ll host a forum for Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2019, the day after the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The organizations told The Associated Press that the forum focused on gun violence will be the first of its kind for presidential hopefuls and will be open to all candidates who meet the Democratic National Committee’s polling and fundraising thresholds for the September debate. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg will speak at Cal State Bakersfield in the spring.

Hogg will give a lecture titled “Engage in the Change: Our Generation Must Own Democracy” as the 34th Annual Charles W. Kegley Memorial Lecture, said Michael D. Burroughs, director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.

A specific date has not yet been scheduled.

Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., when a gunman armed with an AR-15 assault rifle killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

Since then, Hogg, 19, has become an outspoken gun control advocate and appeared on numerous talk shows and at rallies urging politicians to pass stronger gun laws.