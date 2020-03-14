Parents react to Kern County school districts decision to keep schools open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Schools across the country, including the second-largest school district in our nation – Los Angeles Unified, have closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here at home, all public schools remain open despite the California Teachers Association’s recommendation to shut down all public schools.

“At this time, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health have deemed schools as an essential entity, as something that is essential to continue on,” said Tabatha Mills, public information officer for Bakersfield City School District.

Some parents agree that for now, that’s the best way to go.

“I understand the closing of schools for the safety of the population,” said Philip Avila, Bakersfield Downtown Elementary parent. “But I’ve seen a massive outbreak of the flu come through this school and it didn’t get shut down.”

Avila doesn’t see a need for schools to close in our community. If they were to close, he says his family would have to scramble.

“Me and my wife both have jobs and we both work in this area, so if it were to get shut down that means we would have to leave work to stay home with them [our kids],” said Avila. “One of us would have to leave work and that would impact tremendously financially.”

Dina Rodriguez, Stella Hills Elementary parent agrees.

“It’s going to be difficult, very hard,” said Rodriguez.

Other parents, however, have different feelings towards the districts’ decision.

“If colleges did it, Cal State and BC, High Schools should do the same just to be on the safe side,” said Marisela Ibarra, East High School parent.

Ibarra thinks her daughter is safest at home.

“I am very concerned I think they should shut down,” said Lucy Llamas, East High School parent. “I don’t have a back-up plan, but I’d rather her be home than here.”

Kern County High School District students have started a petition to move classes online. They currently have over 4,000 signatures.