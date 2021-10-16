Parents against vaccine mandates plan statewide school ‘walkouts’ for early next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A growing number of moms and dads are encouraging parents to not take kids to school this Monday as an act of resistance to statewide school vaccination mandates. A social media post has now gained traction statewide and rallies and gatherings are now planned for Monday morning.

Amber Faddis and Tess VanDusen are both parents in Sacramento that took matters into their hands and are rallying parents to head to the capitol on Monday morning.,



“Make a stand,” said Faddis. “It’s just making a point that we are serious about this, about pulling our kids out of school on the 18th.”



As controversial as their beliefs are believed to be by the public, they want to make their message clear.

“We are not an anti-vaccine group at all,” said VanDusen. “We are 100 percent supportive of parents that want to make their choice for their child.”



In a statement to 17 News, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools says in part:



“We respect the right for people to peacefully advocate for their beliefs. However, protesting by keeping students out of school will only lead to lost learning time.”



“There are parents that would like to give them this vaccine and there are parents that don’t,” said VanDusen. “We want to be able to choose what we do with our children, we do not co-parent with the government.”



Rallies are happening throughout the state with the main one taking place at the state capitol, getting the attention of parents as far as San Diego.

Local Rallies are scheduled for Monday morning at KCSOS offices in Downtown Bakersfield.

We did reach out to other local school districts for comment but they did not answer our requests by news time.



“Our tax dollars pay for these public schools,” said Faddis. “We have every right to attend these schools and to have the liberties of vaccine kids or no vaccine kids.”