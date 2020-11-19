Pancake breakfast to benefit Cal State Bakersfield athletic scholarships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Host Lions Club will serve a pancake breakfast on Dec. 3 benefiting the Cal State Bakersfield Athletic Scholarship Fund.

The drive-thru meal of pancakes, sausage and coffee will cost $6 and be offered from 6 to 9 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Fox Theater at 21st and H streets, according to a Lions Club release. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be distributed by Lions Club members at Christmas.

