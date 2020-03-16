Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to have early class dismissal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees voted to adjust the academic calendar and dismiss staff and students early this upcoming week.

The board of trustees had an emergency session meeting yesterday morning and unanimously voted to authorize the superintendent to declare school closures, if necessary or directed by state and health officials.

To be clear, the district has not cancelled on-campus classes, but they will have minimum day dismissal this week.

This change will be effective from March, 18 to Friday, March 20.

