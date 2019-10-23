Panama-Buena Vista Superintendent Kevin Silberberg announces retirement

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Superintendent Kevin Silberberg has announced that he will be retiring next year.

Silberberg, 60, will continue to serve as superintendent through August 2020, according to the district. He has served as superintendent since 2013. Prior to that, he was superintendent for the Standard School District. He has also worked as a principal and as an adjunct and university faculty member at three area institutions.

“This superintendency has been especially meaningful. My years with Panama-Buena Vista have shown me the monumental value of public education and what a learning organization can achieve,” Silberberg said. “The greatest gift a leader can give an organization is strong leadership when serving and a planned succession plan when stepping down.”

Board President JP Lake said the search firm Leadership Associates has been hired to assist in finding a new superintendent and forums are planned to obtain input from stakeholders in the district. A person should be named by May 2020.